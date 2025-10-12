Delhi government gives Rs 1 crore each to families of 11 Covid warriors in tribute to their service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Saturday provided an ex gratia of `1 crore each to the families of 11 Corona warriors. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, while handing over the cheques to the families, said this was not merely financial assistance but a heartfelt expression of deep gratitude and a humble tribute to their service.

“The courage and selfless service of these brave individuals will forever remain etched in our hearts, inspiring future generations with lessons of duty, compassion, and devotion,” she said during the ceremony at the Delhi Secretariat.

“No government can ever truly compensate for the loss of a human life. Still, it is the government’s moral duty to provide every possible support to such families. It is a matter of pride for the Delhi Government that the families of these dedicated personnel who served with utmost commitment during the pandemic have now received their due with dignity,” the Chief Minister said.

Reaffirming that the Delhi Government has always upheld the principle of ‘People First’ at the core of its governance model, the Chief Minister assured that the government would continue to stand by these families through financial assistance and by addressing their other needs and concerns.

The families of the following deceased employees received the ex gratia cheques: V Nangthanlian (Department of Trade and Taxes), Raj Bala Garg (GTB Hospital), Babita (CBPACS), Rohan Joshi (MCD), Dr. Ravinder Kumar Goel (DGHS), Aniyamma Reji (MAMC), Biswajit Das (DTC), Rajesh Kumar (Department of Education), Dr. Naveen Ram (BSF), Dr. Vijay Singh Rajan (BSF), and Arun Sood (DHS).