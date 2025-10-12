Delhi Police arrests man who faked death certificate to evade trial in multiple cases

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has arrested a man from Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh who allegedly made his fake death certificate in order to escape trial in several cases in the capital.

“The accused, identified as Virender Vimal, a resident of Mungeshpur village in Delhi, is a habitual offender involved in four cases of housebreaking, theft, and illegal arms possession in the outer north district,” a senior police officer said.

He fraudulently obtained and used a forged death certificate, falsely showing his death on August 24, 2021, leading to abatement of court proceedings in pending cases.

His identity was conclusively established by digital verification through the Crime Kundli application. “The facial recognition system (FRS) confirmed that the person arrested was the same individual who had earlier submitted the fraudulent death certificate in court, matching his current photograph with his previous police records,” the officer said.

In one instance, he allegedly broke into a factory in Sector-3, DSIIDC, Bawana, during the night and stole cash and other valuable items.

In another incident, the accused broke into a private residence at Bawana village during late hours and stole household articles and electronic items. He was also apprehended with an illegal firearm and ammunition, the officer said.

After the accused failed to appear before court the matter was re-examined by the crime branch of Delhi Police. To permanently escape prosecution, he fraudulently declared himself dead, misleading both the police and the court, the DCP added.