DTC to launch pink smart cards for women, transgender passengers on Bhai Dooj

NEW DELHI:The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) is set to introduce smart cards for women and transgender passengers, allowing them to avail free travel in state-run buses.

Officials said the scheme is likely to be launched soon after Diwali, most probably on the occasion of Bhai Dooj, once Chief Minister Rekha Gupta gives her approval.

According to senior officials, preparations for the rollout are almost complete, with most buses already equipped with card-reading machines.

“Our backend integration for pink and other smart cards is done. The plan is to launch the card around Bhai Dooj. Depending on the Chief Minister’s directions, the rollout will happen in phases,” said an official from the transport department.