Exploring femininity and nature in Aparna Banerjee’s 'The Sacred Wild'

Artist Aparna Banerjee grew up in a Bengali household steeped in literature, poetry, lively discussions, and music. The daughter of a journalist, she inherited a vivid imagination from the stories her father brought home. She began painting early in life, and at her ongoing Delhi exhibition, 'The Sacred Wild', she brings together her perspectives on nature, stories, and myths through her acrylic and watercolour works.

“I have seen my mother spending time in nature—feeding birds, talking to them, just sitting and watching. Back then, I didn’t understand much, but slowly, when I look back, I get it,” says Banerjee. “Now I have a small garden where I grow lotuses.” The lotus, she notes, often reappears in her canvases—vibrant and symbolic, blooming in the corners of her works.

Flowers, animals, and nature recur as motifs, quietly commenting on the lives and strength of women. One such work, 'Breath of Kastoori', depicts a musk deer searching for the source of a fragrance, unaware that it comes from within herself. “This is the woman—like the Kasturi—who may be distressed or hurt, yet continues to care for everyone around her,” says Banerjee. She reflects on women’s empowerment, saying: “Globally, the strength of women needs to be acknowledged. If we talk about India specifically, the women’s force deserves recognition. They need space to be themselves, to explore, to learn, and to speak about their challenges. Once you give them that freedom and empower them, they do wonders for society.”