Ayushman Bharat struggles to gain ground after 6 months

NEW DELHI: Six months after its high-profile rollout in the national capital, the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme is struggling to find its footing.
Despite issuing nearly five lakh health cards, only a fraction of capital’s residents have availed treatment, while major private hospitals continue to stay away, calling the scheme financially unviable.
Launched on April 10 this year, the scheme had promised to extend health coverage to Delhi’s poor and vulnerable sections. Senior citizens were among the first to receive Ayushman cards, with the government hailing it as a major step toward inclusive healthcare. But half a year later, the numbers tell a different story.
According to official figures, 4,99,230 Ayushman cards have been issued in Delhi so far. Of these, only 9,254 patients have received treatment under the scheme. Just 166 hospitals have signed up to offer services, even though the capital has more than 1,200 private hospitals. Officials say the lack of participation from large corporate healthcare facilities has severely limited the scheme’s reach.
“One of the biggest roadblocks has been the reluctance of big hospitals to join. The absence of top-tier facilities has hampered outreach, leaving a large section of poor and vulnerable populations waiting for care,” said an official from the State Health Agency overseeing the programme.
Experts attribute the slow response to structural and financial shortcomings. Many hospitals have raised concerns over what they describe as “unviable” treatment packages and delayed payments. The Association of Healthcare Providers of India (AHPI), which represents a large section of private hospitals, has written to the government seeking amendments to the scheme’s terms. The association has demanded a clause mandating one percent interest on bills unpaid beyond 30 days, arguing it would ensure accountability for reimbursement delays.
“If the government assures payments within a month, mid-size hospitals can consider joining. But for larger hospitals, the current rates are simply not viable. If payments are delayed, a one percent interest must be added to compel timely disbursement and maintain pressure on officials,” said Dr. Girdhar J. Gyani, Director General of AHPI.
Officials also admit that the scheme's current disease coverage is limited. About 136 illnesses are included under Ayushman Bharat—far fewer than the number of conditions commonly treated in hospitals.