Ayushman Bharat struggles to gain ground after 6 months

NEW DELHI: Six months after its high-profile rollout in the national capital, the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme is struggling to find its footing.

Despite issuing nearly five lakh health cards, only a fraction of capital’s residents have availed treatment, while major private hospitals continue to stay away, calling the scheme financially unviable.

Launched on April 10 this year, the scheme had promised to extend health coverage to Delhi’s poor and vulnerable sections. Senior citizens were among the first to receive Ayushman cards, with the government hailing it as a major step toward inclusive healthcare. But half a year later, the numbers tell a different story.

According to official figures, 4,99,230 Ayushman cards have been issued in Delhi so far. Of these, only 9,254 patients have received treatment under the scheme. Just 166 hospitals have signed up to offer services, even though the capital has more than 1,200 private hospitals. Officials say the lack of participation from large corporate healthcare facilities has severely limited the scheme’s reach.

“One of the biggest roadblocks has been the reluctance of big hospitals to join. The absence of top-tier facilities has hampered outreach, leaving a large section of poor and vulnerable populations waiting for care,” said an official from the State Health Agency overseeing the programme.