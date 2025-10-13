Breathing life into Delhi’s forgotten riverfront

The design of this park thoughtfully merges modern landscaping with nature’s raw textures. Three interconnected water bodies punctuate the park, one hosting a set of musical and colourful fountains that come alive during the evening, while ducks glide and birds hum lazily at the other two. It’s biodiversity is beginning to flourish, attracting migratory birds and creating a thriving ecosystem. Just as when you take left from this moon through the bamboo trail a narrow stone path curves gently across the stretch taking you to a small wooden bridge that arches over a still pond.

On the other side, beneath the shade of thick trees, a couple sits on a lone bench, their laughter mingling with the soft rustle of leaves. Every now and then, they toss small pebbles into the water, watching the ripples spread and fade away, as if time has slowed down in this hidden corner of the park. The scene carries a quiet, village-like simplicity, where nature’s calm reigns and life seems stripped of all urban noise. For a couple of seconds, you may forget that you are in Delhi, especially in the Sarai Kale Khan area, which is usually considered to be the most polluted.

This tranquil landscape is soon expected to echo with verses, as the Urdu literary festival Rekhta is set to be held there in December, bringing poetry, people and culture together by the Yamuna’s edge.

A cafe in the greens

At the heart of Baansera is a small cafe perched on a gentle. With its bamboo and cane architecture, it feels like a hill station retreat — a rare escape similar to something you’d stumble upon in the hills of Uttarakhand. Around it, the park opens into a vibrant play zone, complete with bamboo bridges, slides, adventure trails, and even a tiny rabbit tunnel. “It feels like nature made this park. It looks like a space designed not just for recreation but also to introduce kids to the joy of playing close to nature, ” said a young mother, watching her son climb a bamboo frame.