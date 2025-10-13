Delhi to roll out ‘Saheli’ smart cards for women, transgender passengers on Bhai Dooj

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) is gearing up to introduce smart cards for women and transgender passengers, allowing them to avail free travel in state-run buses.

Officials said the scheme is likely to be launched soon after Diwali, most probably on the occasion of Bhai Dooj, once CM Rekha Gupta gives her nod.

According to senior officials, preparations for the rollout are almost complete, with most buses already equipped with card-reading machines. “Our backend integration for pink and other smart cards is done. The plan is to launch the card around Bhai Dooj. Depending on the Chief Minister’s directions, the rollout will happen in phases,” said an official from the transport department.

The upcoming ‘pink smart card’ will replace the existing system of paper-based pink tickets that were introduced in 2019, also on Bhai Dooj, when the Delhi government launched free bus rides for women in DTC buses. The new digital card, to be known as the ‘Saheli’ smart card, will serve as a permanent travel pass and is being seen as a major step towards digitising public transport access in the capital.