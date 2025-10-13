Fake tantrik held for duping people through social media spiritual scams in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A 20-year-old man was arrested for allegedly creating fake social media accounts portraying himself as “Tantrik” and duping people by offering false spiritual solutions, police said on Monday.

A complaint was received from a resident of Chanakyapuri. The complainant stated that she had come across a social media page titled “@AGHORI_JI_RAJASTHAN”, projecting itself as a spiritual healer who performs special rituals to solve personal and family problems, a senior police officer said.

The accused manipulated the victim by instilling fear that her house was haunted by spirits and demanded money for special rituals. He even sent fabricated photos depicting ghostly figures and shadows to convince her.

Trusting his words, the victim transferred Rs 1.14 lakh for the rituals. After receiving the money, the accused stopped responding to her calls and messages.

During investigation, details of the alleged account, mobile numbers and bank transactions were analysed. The cheated amount was found credited into multiple bank accounts in the name of the accused, Rahul. The mobile number linked with the social media profile was also registered in his name, while other associated numbers were found in the names of his father and brother, the officer said.