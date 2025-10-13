Families start vacating Delhi’s Signature View Apartments as deadline ends

NEW DELHI: Facing the imminent cut-off of water and power, several families began leaving Signature View Apartments in Mukherjee Nagar on Sunday, as the court-mandated deadline to vacate the unsafe housing complex ended. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is expected to disconnect water and electricity supply from Monday.

Resident Welfare Association (RWA) president Amrendra Singh Rakesh said many families were seen moving out through the day to comply with the court’s directions. “As the MCD has said earlier that water and power supply will be disconnected after October 12, many residents are leaving the society today; final numbers will be known only by night,” he said. Around 90 residents, however, had not vacated by evening, he added.

The apartment complex was constructed between 2007 and 2009 and allotted under a Delhi Development Authority (DDA) housing scheme by 2011–12. Over the years, the towers developed deep cracks in walls and ceilings, prompting complaints about structural instability. An IIT Delhi audit later found the buildings to be “structurally unsafe” and beyond repair. In December 2023, the Delhi HC termed the complex “life-threatening” and held the DDA responsible for “gross negligence and delinquency.”