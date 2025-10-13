Man charred to death in suspected short circuit fire near Delhi's Tilak Nagar

NEW DELHI: A 52-year-old man was charred to death on Monday morning at a godown in west Delhi’s Tilak Nagar area. The deceased was identified as Sunil Kumar Ginotra, a resident of Vishnu Garden, Tilak Nagar.
The fire is suspected to have started due to a short circuit in the office/godown located on the ground floor of the premises. The deceased, who was alone at the time, succumbed to burn injuries on the spot. The place of incident belongs to the cousin of the deceased.
When the information was received, local police and fire brigade teams reached the spot immediately and brought the fire under control.
The crime team inspected the site, and the body was shifted to DDU hospital for the post-mortem examination. Prima facie, no foul play is suspected and further investigation is in progress.
In another incident, a couple and their three kids were injured after a cooking gas cylinder exploded leading three walls of a room to collapse on Monday morning in north Delhi’s Kishan Ganj area.
According to the police, the injured have been identified as Hazrat (40), his wife Rukshar (38), their sons Hussan (7) and Chhote (5), and daughter Afiya (6). The fire was suspected to have started by a gas leak due to the cylinder being left on.
A fire incident was reported behind the Pratap Singh Metro Station at Nai Basti, Kishan Ganj around 9.22 am. Probably, a cooking gas cylinder exploded, causing a fire in which several people were burned. The fire was brought under control and the force of the explosion caused three walls of one room to collapse.
The two adult victims have been referred to the RML Hospital for further treatment. All injured are currently reported to be conscious.