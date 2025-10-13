Minor boy dies after being mowed down by e-rickshaw in south Delhi

DELHI: A five-year-old boy died after being run over by a water delivery e-rickshaw in South Delhi’s Sangam Vihar area, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred on Sunday, and a PCR call was received at the Sangam Vihar police station. It was reported that the child was run over by a delivery e-rickshaw at H-Block, Sangam Vihar.

A local inquiry was conducted, and statements from witnesses were recorded.

The deceased boy was a resident of Sangam Vihar. His father was in Bihar for work, while his uncle was present at the spot, a senior police officer said.

During the inquiry, it was revealed that a parked water delivery e-rickshaw was accidentally started by another child who was playing with the vehicle. The deceased boy became trapped underneath and sustained fatal injuries. His body was sent to AIIMS for examination, the officer added.

A case under relevant sections of law has been registered, and further investigation is underway, police said.