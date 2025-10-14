41 sq km of Southern Ridge in Delhi declared reserved forest to control pollution

NEW DELHI: In a major step to curb pollution and promote sustainable environmental conservation, the Delhi government has declared 41 square kilometres of the southern ridge area a reserved forest.

Announcing the decision, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday stated that the government will now plant indigenous trees on open land within such forest areas so that the soil remains fertile and the environment is further strengthened.

The CM also said that for nearly twenty years, the Ridge areas of the capital had been neglected. “Previous governments neither took any initiative nor any step to protect these zones. As a result, several parts of the ridge suffered encroachments, and the greenery began to decline,” she said.

Stating that from the very beginning, her government has shown a strong commitment to safeguarding and enhancing Delhi’s environment and greenery, she said continuous meetings and coordination among various departments lead to this decision.

According to her, around 41 sqm of the Southern Ridge area under the Indian Forest Act, 1927, have been declared as a reserved forest zone that marks the first phase of the initiative. Other Ridge areas will also be declared as reserved forests soon, she said.

Indigenous and fruit-bearing trees will be planted to increase forest density in open land within the reserved forest areas, including trees such as neem (Indian lilac), peepal (sacred fig), shisham (Indian rosewood), mango, tamarind, and jamun (black plum) to keep the land fertile, strengthen biodiversity, and maintain ecological balance.

According to the CM, the greenery lost due to years of neglect and encroachment in the ridge areas is being restored with sincere efforts. “The Delhi Government believes that environmental protection is not an optional policy but an essential responsibility for the preservation of life,” she said.

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that this decision will play an effective role in controlling pollution in the capital. Sirsa described this decision as a milestone for Delhi. He said that the government has made pollution control and environmental protection its topmost priorities.

He added that the government is conducting tree plantation drives based on scientific principles, planting native species suited to local conditions. This will not only help reduce pollution but also strengthen the groundwater level and the natural ecosystem.