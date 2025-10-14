Add a splash of colour to your indoors

Green plants are great — but come on, it’s the festive season, you don’t really want your living room to look like a waiting room, do you? Add some drama, some colour, and maybe a plant or two that’ll actually make guests ask, “What is that?” Here are my favourite colourful indoor plants that are equal parts stylish and forgiving (well, mostly forgiving).

Pink Aglaonema

Yes, pink leaves exist, and no, they’re not fake. This beauty instantly lights up dull corners.

Watering: Once a week; don’t drown it.

Sunlight: Medium indirect light — too much sun and the pink fades.

Styling tip: Place it amidst all-green plants for a surprise pop of colour.