Add a splash of colour to your indoors

Green plants are great — but come on, it’s the festive season, you don’t really want your living room to look like a waiting room, do you? Add some drama, some colour, and maybe a plant or two that’ll actually make guests ask, “What is that?” Here are my favourite colourful indoor plants that are equal parts stylish and forgiving (well, mostly forgiving).
Pink Aglaonema
Yes, pink leaves exist, and no, they’re not fake. This beauty instantly lights up dull corners.
Watering: Once a week; don’t drown it.
Sunlight: Medium indirect light — too much sun and the pink fades.
Styling tip: Place it amidst all-green plants for a surprise pop of colour.
Snow White Aglaonema
The name says it all — flecks of white on green make this plant look like it’s dressed up for Deepavali already.
Watering: Once a week. Easy-peasy.
Sunlight: Thrives in medium to low light.
Styling tip: Looks stunning in sleek white or gold planters to highlight the variegation.
Lipstick Aglaonema
Deep red, burgundy, sometimes even magenta tones — this plant is basically wearing festive lipstick all year long.
Watering: Weekly, but let the topsoil dry a bit first.
Sunlight: Loves medium to bright indirect light.
Styling tip: Pair it with a Snow White Aglaonema for a striking red-and-white contrast.
Aglaonema ‘Green Dove’
A calmer cousin of the flashy ones, but still prettier than your average green plant. Perfect if you want colour but not too much “look at me.”
Watering: Once a week.
Sunlight: Low to medium light — no fuss.
Styling tip: Works best as a background plant to balance out brighter aglaonemas.
Golden Pothos
Let’s be honest, this is the one plant that will not die on you, no matter how hard you try. Those golden-yellow streaks on the leaves can brighten any corner.
Watering: Once a week or when soil dries out.
Sunlight: Low light tolerant, but shines in bright, indirect light.
Styling tip: Grow cuttings in clear glass bottles for a chic, low-maintenance festive décor piece.
So, skip the all-green jungle look this season — your home deserves pops of pink, red, and gold too. Play with pairings, mix heights, and use colourful foliage like you’d use festive cushions — because plants, too, can style your space.