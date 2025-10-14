Delhi CM constitutes committee to monitor Chhath Puja preparations

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has constituted a high-level committee to oversee preparations for Chhath Puja festivities in the national capital.

Minister for Art, Culture and Tourism Kapil Mishra has been appointed as the chairperson of the committee.

The committee will identify suitable locations for the celebration of Chhath Puja across the city and review arrangements related to amenities, safety, sanitation, transportation and the overall convenience of devotees before submitting its report to the government, it said.

Laxmi Nagar MLA Abhay Kumar Verma, Sangam Vihar MLA Chandan Kumar Chaudhary, Matiala MLA Sandeep Sehrawat and Badli MLA Deepak Chaudhary are members of the Kapil Mishra-led committee.

“Chhath Puja is not only a cultural identity of Purvanchal but also of Delhi. It symbolises our collective faith and unity. Unfortunately, previous governments deliberately disregarded the faith of millions of devotees,” Mishra said.

“However, this time, we aim to ensure that every devotee can perform the rituals in a safe and respectful environment,” the minister added.