Delhi govt launches anti-drugs campaign

NEW DELHI: In a renewed push to curb substance abuse, Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh on Monday directed the Delhi Police and the Drugs Control Department to launch a coordinated campaign to declare identified pockets and clusters in the city as drug-free zones.
Chairing a high-level review meeting with officials from the North-West district administration, police, and departments of Health, Education, Women and Child Development, and Social Welfare, the minister said the campaign would focus on areas worst affected by drug abuse, turning them into “models of de-addiction” for the rest of the city.
“These pockets will become examples for the entire city. I will personally inspect these zones on a regular basis,” Indraj said, adding that strict action must be taken against those involved in the sale of narcotics within affected areas.
The minister instructed the police to identify and share lists of “dark spots” where drug peddling or consumption is prevalent.
“There must be intensive surveillance and accountability of beat officers in hotspot zones,” he told officials, emphasizing that enforcement alone would not be enough without community involvement.
To strengthen preventive measures, Indraj directed the Social Welfare Department to conduct extensive awareness campaigns in collaboration with volunteers, NGOs, and local communities. He urged parents and youth icons to play a proactive role in steering young people away from addiction.
Taking note of the growing threat of substance abuse among students, the Minister reiterated the government’s order banning the sale of tobacco products within 100 metres of schools and colleges.
He asked the Education Departments to ensure strict compliance and advised institutions to establish “De-Addiction Clubs” while declaring their campuses drug-free zones. Indraj also directed strict monitoring of intoxicating substances sold through medical stores and other outlets, and called for measures to prevent substance use in public spaces such as parks and toilets.
During the meeting, officials from the district administration and various departments briefed the Minister on the ongoing de-addiction efforts in North-West Delhi. The Minister said the campaign’s success would depend on inter-departmental coordination and consistent on-ground monitoring.
“Every department must work together with a shared goal — to make Delhi free from drugs,” Indraj said.
In September this year, the Delhi Police destroyed 1,847 kg of seized drugs, estimated to be worth `35 crore, as part of the nationwide ‘Drug Vinishtikaran Pakhwada’ campaign.