Delhi govt launches anti-drugs campaign

NEW DELHI: In a renewed push to curb substance abuse, Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh on Monday directed the Delhi Police and the Drugs Control Department to launch a coordinated campaign to declare identified pockets and clusters in the city as drug-free zones.

Chairing a high-level review meeting with officials from the North-West district administration, police, and departments of Health, Education, Women and Child Development, and Social Welfare, the minister said the campaign would focus on areas worst affected by drug abuse, turning them into “models of de-addiction” for the rest of the city.

“These pockets will become examples for the entire city. I will personally inspect these zones on a regular basis,” Indraj said, adding that strict action must be taken against those involved in the sale of narcotics within affected areas.

The minister instructed the police to identify and share lists of “dark spots” where drug peddling or consumption is prevalent.

“There must be intensive surveillance and accountability of beat officers in hotspot zones,” he told officials, emphasizing that enforcement alone would not be enough without community involvement.

To strengthen preventive measures, Indraj directed the Social Welfare Department to conduct extensive awareness campaigns in collaboration with volunteers, NGOs, and local communities. He urged parents and youth icons to play a proactive role in steering young people away from addiction.