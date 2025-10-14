Delhi Pharmacy Council cracks down on unlicensed drug dispensing amid Coldrif controversy

NEW DELHI: Amid the ongoing Coldrif controversy, the Delhi Pharmacy Council has issued strict directives to pharmacies across the Capital, warning that only registered pharmacists are permitted to dispense prescription medicines to the public. The move comes as authorities intensify checks on drug retail practices following reports of regulatory lapses linked to the distribution of unsafe cough syrups.

According to officials, inspection teams have been carrying out surprise visits to pharmacies to ensure compliance with the order. “Any violations detected during these inspections will invite stern action, including suspension or cancellation of registration,” an official source said.

In a circular issued to all pharmacies, the Council reiterated that under Section 42 of the Pharmacy Act, 1948, only registered pharmacists are legally authorised to compound, prepare, mix, or dispense medicines prescribed by doctors. “No person other than a Registered Pharmacist is permitted to compound, prepare, mix, or dispense any medicine on prescription,” the notice stated.