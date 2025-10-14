Delhi Pharmacy Council cracks down on unlicensed drug dispensing amid Coldrif controversy

NEW DELHI: Amid the ongoing Coldrif controversy, the Delhi Pharmacy Council has issued strict directives to pharmacies across the Capital, warning that only registered pharmacists are permitted to dispense prescription medicines to the public. The move comes as authorities intensify checks on drug retail practices following reports of regulatory lapses linked to the distribution of unsafe cough syrups.
According to officials, inspection teams have been carrying out surprise visits to pharmacies to ensure compliance with the order. “Any violations detected during these inspections will invite stern action, including suspension or cancellation of registration,” an official source said.
In a circular issued to all pharmacies, the Council reiterated that under Section 42 of the Pharmacy Act, 1948, only registered pharmacists are legally authorised to compound, prepare, mix, or dispense medicines prescribed by doctors. “No person other than a Registered Pharmacist is permitted to compound, prepare, mix, or dispense any medicine on prescription,” the notice stated.
The directive also referred to the recent amendments introduced under the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Act, 2023, which have tightened penalties for violations of the Pharmacy Act. “As per the amended provisions, any person found violating the law shall be liable to imprisonment for up to six months, or with a fine extending to one lakh rupees, or both,” the circular noted.
A senior official of the Delhi Pharmacy Council said the latest communication was issued in continuation of instructions from the Pharmacy Council of India. “The intent is to ensure that medicines are handled only by qualified professionals. This is crucial not only for regulatory compliance but also for patient safety,” the official added.
The Council has urged all registered pharmacists and pharmacy owners to strictly adhere to the provisions of the Act and take due note of the enhanced penalties. “Any violation may lead to suspension or cancellation of registration,” the circular warned, emphasizing zero tolerance toward unqualified dispensing practices.