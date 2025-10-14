Delhi: Protests erupt in SAU after student allegedly sexualy assaulted by multiple people in campus

NEW DELHI: A woman student of South Asian University (SAU) here was allegedly sexually assaulted by four people on campus, triggering protests by students.

The student was found injured, with her clothes torn, on campus on October 13, a day after she was reported missing, the police said on Tuesday.

SAU condemned the incident "in the strongest terms" and said it stands with its students.

A PCR call was received at Maidan Garhi police station around 3 pm on Monday, reporting that a woman student who had gone missing from SAU in south Delhi's Chhatarpur was found injured on campus, the police said.

"The call was made by someone known to the student. A team immediately reached the spot. Based on the statement of the victim, an FIR has been registered under the relevant sections. The investigation is being conducted with due sensitivity and priority," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ankit Chauhan.

He said the student was found near the university auditorium after a search within the campus.

She was rushed to a nearby hospital for medical examination. She is being counselled.