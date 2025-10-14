Delhi records drop in road crash deaths, traffic police credit data-driven safety measures

NEW DELHI: The state has recorded a 2.5% decline in road crash fatalities and a 2.9% drop in fatal crashes between January and September 2025, compared to the same period last year, according to Delhi Traffic Police data.

The number of road crash deaths fell from 1,178 in 2024 to 1,149 this year, while fatal crashes declined from 1,148 to 1,115. Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Ajay Chaudhary attribute said the fall to globally-tested, evidence-based interventions, targeted enforcement, and road infrastructure improvements.

“Our team follows a multi-pronged approach — analysing crash data, identifying risk factors, and recommending engineering changes at high-risk locations. This has helped in preventing crashes and saving lives,” Chaudhary said.

The Delhi Traffic Police’s Crash Research Cell regularly studies patterns and trends of road crashes. Findings are compiled in the annual Delhi Road Crash Report — renamed from the accident report to reinforce the view that crashes are preventable, not inevitable. Once blackspots are identified, the traffic police engineering cell visits these sites to recommend solutions, such as safer road designs and infrastructure upgrades.

This year, 143 locations across the city were flagged for improvement, with measures including safer road layouts, installation of signages, and road repairs to make commutes smoother and safer. More than 30 of these sites are near schools, colleges, and hospitals, where speed-calming measures such as speed breakers, redesigned roundabouts, and improved pedestrian crossings have been recommended.

Over 3,600 traffic personnel have undergone specialised training in speed management, high-risk corridor mapping, and updated enforcement techniques, often in collaboration with leading road safety experts and data specialists. The force also participates actively in District Road Safety Committee meetings and complies with the Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety guidelines.

Chaudhary said the approach has empowered authorities to take proactive, science-based steps to further reduce crashes: “Targeting risk factors and implementing life-saving measures at high-risk spots continues to pay off. We remain committed to making Delhi’s roads safer for all.”