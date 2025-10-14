Delhi South Asian University student allegedly assaulted, stripped on campus; FIR filed

A first-year B.Tech student at Delhi’s South Asian University (SAU) has alleged she was sexually and physically assaulted, stripped, and forced to consume an abortion pill by four people, including a security guard, on the campus premises on October 12, according to an FIR filed by the Delhi Police on Tuesday.

The 18-year-old was found injured and disoriented with torn clothes on campus on October 13, a day after she was reported missing.

The incident sparked over eight hours of student protests at the administrative block, with demonstrators accusing the university of delaying police notification and a lack of sensitivity.

The South Asian University administration has condemned the incident, expressing "zero-tolerance" for violence against women, and has formed a probe committee tasked with submitting a detailed report within 10 days.

The victim's statement, recorded before a district magistrate, details a sequence of harassment leading up to the assault. She alleged receiving sexually explicit and threatening messages over email and social media from a person identified as 'Aryan Yash,' including morphed obscene images and instructions to meet at specific campus locations.

The student followed instructions to a closed construction area near the convocation center, where a guard approached her.

The guard then called a middle-aged man and two boys, who joined him. The victim claims the four men then physically assaulted her, tore her clothes, and attempted to force an abortion pill under her tongue, which she resisted and spat out.

The attackers fled when a university staff member arrived at the scene.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ankit Chauhan confirmed that the investigation is a priority, with police collecting CCTV footage and pursuing all leads to trace the absconding accused.

The victim is currently receiving counselling, with a senior police officer noting she had been undergoing treatment for depression following her parents' separation.

(With inputs from PTI)