Excise case: Delhi HC grants 'last opportunity' to ED to argue plea against Arvind Kejriwal's bail

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday said it was granting a "last opportunity" to the Enforcement Directorate to argue its plea challenging the bail granted to former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in the 2021-22 excise policy-linked money laundering case, after the AAP supremo's counsel objected to repeated adjournments.

The court listed the matter for November 10 while noting the strong opposition of Kejriwal's lawyer, who said it is the "ninth adjournment" taken by the agency, "without any rhyme or reason."

"In the interest of justice and considering that ASG S V Raju is unavailable, a last and final opportunity is granted to the petitioner department (ED). List on November 10," Justice Ravinder Dudeja said while asking the ED's counsel to ensure that the date is not wasted and the agency advances its arguments.

At the outset, the ED's counsel urged the court to adjourn the matter as the additional solicitor general was held up before the Supreme Court.

However, the plea was vehemently opposed by Kejriwal's lawyer who said the agency has been repeatedly taking adjournments and prolonging the proceedings without any reason.

"It is the 9th adjournment being taken by the department without any rhyme or reason," Kejriwal's counsel contended.