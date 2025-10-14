Flyover near Delhi's ISBT to ease congestion

NEW DELHI: Aiming to resolve the persistent traffic snarls near the Kashmere Gate Interstate Bus Terminal (ISBT), the Public Works Department (PWD) is planning to construct a flyover or underpass near the exit point of the terminal, a senior government official said on Monday.

The stretch of road in front of the ISBT has become a major traffic bottleneck due to continuous bus movement, high pedestrian activity, and its proximity to busy commercial zones. According to officials, congestion persists even during non-peak hours, turning the stretch into a traffic nightmare.

“To find a solution to the Kashmere Gate traffic problem, we are planning to construct a flyover 100 metres from the exit point for buses and passing over the Yudhister Setu flyover, or an underpass, and ending near the Metcalfe House red light. A feasibility study will be done soon,” an official said.

This will help divide the traffic which is not intended towards the ISBT, and it can move ahead; the final decision will be taken after the feasibility report, the official added.

While various measures have been taken in the past to reduce the traffic congestion on this road stretch, no long-term solution has been implemented. Near gate number 1 of the ISBT on Ring Road, traffic moves slowly because of the bottleneck created by buses entering and exiting the terminal.

Earlier, the Delhi traffic police had identified the area around Kashmere Gate as an ‘accident-prone’ zone due to heavy pedestrian movement and suggested the PWD make some changes on the ground; however, the situation remains almost unchanged.