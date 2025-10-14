Sharjeel Imam files bail plea to contest elections

NEW DELHI: Student activist Sharjeel Imam, accused in the larger conspiracy behind the 2020 riots case, has moved the court seeking 14-day interim bail to file his nomination and campaign in the upcoming Bihar assembly elections.

The plea, filed before Additional Sessions Judge Sammer Bajpai, states that Imam, a permanent resident of Bihar, was arrested on August 25, 2020, while in his final year of a PhD program at JNU, and has been in custody since then.

According to the plea, “Since the applicant is a political prisoner and a student activist, he wishes to contest elections from his home state, Bihar.” Imam intends to fight from the Bahadurganj assembly seat as an Independent candidate.

He is seeking interim bail from November 15 to 29 to complete election-related formalities, citing that only his younger brother is available to manage these arrangements.