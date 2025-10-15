AIIMS faculty association opposes removal of senior surgeon as HoD after sexual harassment charge by nurse

The faculty association of AIIMS has rallied behind senior cardiac surgeon Dr AK Bisoi, opposing the administration’s decision to remove him as Head of the Cardiac Surgery Department following allegations of workplace and sexual harassment made by a female nurse. The association, which convened a general body meeting on Wednesday evening, has decided to demand his reinstatement, sources said.

“The Director has asked us to submit our demands in a memorandum. We believe the removal was unjust and the allegations are not very legitimate. Sometimes, to ensure compliance, seniors speak strictly. Turning that into a harassment charge is unfair,” said a faculty member who attended the meeting.

Sources said the association passed a resolution opposing the move and will soon submit a memorandum to the institute’s director. A protest may also be planned if their demand is not met. The faculty members argued that the removal was “premature” and could set an uncomfortable precedent within the institute. So far, the association has not issued an official statement, and its board members have declined to comment, describing it as an internal matter.