Delhi BJP leaders to join Bihar Assembly poll campaign, focusing on Purvanchali voters

NEW DELHI: The campaign for the upcoming Bihar Assembly polls will see active participation from Delhi BJP leaders, who have been assigned election duties in various parts of the state.

Party sources said several Delhi ministers and MPs will campaign in phases, considering the large population of Purvanchali voters in the national capital who traditionally support the BJP. The inclusion of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, one of the party’s star campaigners, is expected to further strengthen outreach in Bihar.

After the government’s move to transfer Rs 10,000 into women’s accounts and announce other welfare measures, BJP leaders believe the campaign led by a woman Chief Minister will create a positive impact.

Gupta will begin her campaign on Wednesday by addressing public meetings in multiple assembly constituencies. Her first rally will be in Lakhisarai in support of Deputy CM Vijay Sinha, followed by another in Bihar Sharif for BJP candidate Sunil Kumar.

Health Minister Dr Pankaj Singh, originally from Buxar, is the first Delhi minister to reach Bihar. He will campaign in various districts across the state. Given Delhi’s sizeable Bihari population, his participation is aimed at appealing to voters with roots in the region.