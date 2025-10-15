Delhi BJP leaders to join Bihar Assembly poll campaign, focusing on Purvanchali voters

NEW DELHI: The campaign for the upcoming Bihar Assembly polls will see active participation from Delhi BJP leaders, who have been assigned election duties in various parts of the state.
Party sources said several Delhi ministers and MPs will campaign in phases, considering the large population of Purvanchali voters in the national capital who traditionally support the BJP. The inclusion of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, one of the party’s star campaigners, is expected to further strengthen outreach in Bihar.
After the government’s move to transfer Rs 10,000 into women’s accounts and announce other welfare measures, BJP leaders believe the campaign led by a woman Chief Minister will create a positive impact.
Gupta will begin her campaign on Wednesday by addressing public meetings in multiple assembly constituencies. Her first rally will be in Lakhisarai in support of Deputy CM Vijay Sinha, followed by another in Bihar Sharif for BJP candidate Sunil Kumar.
Health Minister Dr Pankaj Singh, originally from Buxar, is the first Delhi minister to reach Bihar. He will campaign in various districts across the state. Given Delhi’s sizeable Bihari population, his participation is aimed at appealing to voters with roots in the region.
Power Minister Ashish Sood has been assigned to the Siwan region. During the 2020 Assembly elections, he had campaigned in Bihar for three months, delivering strong results in his assigned areas. A seasoned organiser, Sood also played a crucial role for the BJP in Jammu and Kashmir in the past. Another Delhi government minister, Kapil Mishra, is currently being sent to Bihar. It’s worth noting that Mishra also hails from Purvanchal. Keeping this in mind, he too is being sent to Bihar. Kapil Mishra has been assigned the Shahabad region of Bihar. He will currently be responsible for the Ara district. He will also oversee the election campaign and organization in the surrounding areas.
Bhojpuri superstar and North East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari has been given the responsibility of organising the public in favour of BJP through small meetings and street plays across Bihar. Manoj Tiwari has a huge fan following in Bihar. His songs and films have left a distinct impression on the people of Bihar. Consequently, he has been given the responsibility of campaigning in every part of Bihar throughout the election. Former South Delhi MP Ramesh Bidhuri has been given the responsibility of Seemanchal region in Bihar. He has been given organizational responsibility in two Seemanchal districts: Purnia and Kishanganj.