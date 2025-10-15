Delhi HC allows Rajpal Yadav to travel to Dubai

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday allowed actor Rajpal Yadav, involved in a cheque-bounce case, to travel to Dubai to attend a Diwali programme as guest of honour.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma directed Yadav to furnish a fixed deposit receipt (FDR) of `1 lakh with the court registry and to keep his mobile number and e-mail operational throughout his trip. The actor is scheduled to travel from October 17 to 20 for the Bihar Connect Global event. The court also ordered that Yadav deposit his passport with the trial court upon returning to India and that his wife’s passport be deposited as security before the trial court.

Notices had been issued to Delhi Police and Murli Projects Private Limited regarding the application, and neither objected to the plea. Yadav’s counsel stated that the actor has been invited as the guest of honour for the Diwali celebration.

The application comes amid a pending revision petition challenging his conviction in the cheque-bounce case. The court had previously suspended his conviction last June, subject to genuine efforts to reach an amicable settlement.