Man arrested for kidnapping minor to force mother into marriage in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A 24-year-old man was arrested for allegedly kidnapping a minor boy in order to pressurise his mother to marry him. He was arrested from Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh after abducting the child while he was playing outside his home in southeast Delhi’s Amar Colony area, police said on Wednesday.
The accused has been identified as Sudhakar Singh, a resident of Ayodhya district in Uttar Pradesh, they said.
A PCR call was received on Sunday regarding the kidnapping of a four-year-old boy from the Amar Colony area.
The investigation revealed that the complainant's wife had been in contact with the accused, Sudhakar Singh, via Instagram for about a year. The accused had previously threatened to kidnap the couple's son if she refused to be with him, a senior police officer said.
On Sunday, the complainant spotted Singh near his house around 1 pm, but the accused fled at that time. Later, around 4.30 pm, the complainant received a call from his wife informing him that Singh had allegedly kidnapped their son while he was playing outside, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Hemant Tiwari said.
A case was registered under Sections 317 (2) and 140 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) at Amar Colony police station and investigation was taken up.
With the help of technical surveillance and manual intelligence, police tracked the accused's movements and route. He was successfully apprehended within eight hours at Lucknow Railway Station, from inside the Suhaildev Express train, and the minor boy was safely recovered, the DCP said.
During interrogation, it was revealed that the accused was on his way to his native village with the intention of using the child to pressure his mother into marrying him, Tiwari said.