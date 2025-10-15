Man arrested for kidnapping minor to force mother into marriage in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A 24-year-old man was arrested for allegedly kidnapping a minor boy in order to pressurise his mother to marry him. He was arrested from Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh after abducting the child while he was playing outside his home in southeast Delhi’s Amar Colony area, police said on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Sudhakar Singh, a resident of Ayodhya district in Uttar Pradesh, they said.

A PCR call was received on Sunday regarding the kidnapping of a four-year-old boy from the Amar Colony area.

The investigation revealed that the complainant's wife had been in contact with the accused, Sudhakar Singh, via Instagram for about a year. The accused had previously threatened to kidnap the couple's son if she refused to be with him, a senior police officer said.