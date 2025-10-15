Man held for hoarding, selling 122 kg of banned firecrackers in Delhi

A 21-year-old man was arrested for storing and selling banned firecrackers in northeast Delhi’s West Jyoti Nagar area, police said on Wednesday. A total of 122 kg of banned firecrackers were seized during the operation.

A senior police officer said a tip-off was received regarding the illegal storage and sale of banned firecrackers in the area. Following this, a team was formed and a well-coordinated raid was conducted.

During the operation, the accused, identified as Vivek, a resident of West Jyoti Nagar, was nabbed while allegedly hoarding and selling banned firecrackers from his grocery store during the ongoing festive season, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Vikram Singh said.

“A total of 11 heavy white plastic bags containing illegal/banned firecrackers were recovered and seized from his grocery shop while he was found receiving orders over his mobile phone. A total of 122 kg of banned firecrackers of different brands and types were found in his possession,” the DCP said.