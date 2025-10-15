MCD sanctions Rs 12.5 crore for repair works and sanitation before festivals

NEW DELHI: Mayor of Delhi Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh on Tuesday said several key decisions were taken in the General House meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to enhance civic amenities for citizens.

The Mayor announced that Rs 12.5 crore has been released by the MCD for special sanitation drives and urgent repair works. The funding will help improve cleanliness standards and expedite repair activities across municipal areas ahead of the festive season.

Mayor stated that, keeping the upcoming festivals in mind, special sanitation and lighting arrangements will be implemented across all wards of Delhi. He directed officials to intensify cleanliness efforts and announced that each ward will receive 50 new LED streetlights to ensure safe and well-lit surroundings for residents.

He added that although some councillors from the Aam Aadmi Party attempted to disrupt proceedings, members from all parties ultimately recognized the importance of the issues and contributed meaningful suggestions. The meeting also featured detailed discussions on local matters, including sanitation, public health, civic infrastructure, and essential services. Mayor Singh reiterated the Corporation’s commitment to providing high-quality basic services to citizens.

On this occasion, Leader of the House Pravesh Wahi addressed the ongoing strike by MTS (DBC) employees, announcing the formation of a dedicated committee to address their demands. The committee will include representatives from the ruling party, the opposition, and the striking employees. A resolution to their concerns is expected within 24 hours, ensuring their legitimate demands are addressed promptly and appropriately.