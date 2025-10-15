NCRTC advances Delhi-Gurugram-SNB RRTS corridor, floats consultancy tender

NEW DELHI: The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has advanced plans for the Delhi-Gurugram-SNB section of the Delhi-Alwar Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS),a key corridor under Phase I of the 164-km Delhi-Alwar project. A tender has been floated to appoint a general consultant responsible for project management, design reviews, quality assurance, and inter-agency coordination to ensure timely execution.

The consultancy bid requires a security deposit of Rs 4.64 crore, with a pre-bid meeting scheduled for October 24. The selected consultant will serve a 60-month term from the commencement date.

The corridor will link Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi to Alwar, passing through Munirka, Aerocity, Gurugram, Rewari, and Sotanala. It will feature 22 stations—17 elevated and five underground—offering a fast, reliable travel option while easing congestion and pollution in the NCR. Prioritised under the PM Gati Shakti Master Plan in 2023, the RRTS aims to strengthen regional connectivity.