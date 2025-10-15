New office-bearers for DUTA; opposition groups condemn remarks by VC

NEW DELHI: The Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA), on Tuesday, elected its new office-bearers and five co-opted members in a meeting of the newly elected executive held nearly 40 days after the main DUTA polls on September 4.

The panel backed by the National Democratic Teachers’ Front (NDTF), AADTA, and Social Democratic Teachers Front (SDTF) swept all posts, securing 10 votes each.

Bhupendra Singh (SDTF) was elected vice president, Bimalendu Tirthankar (AADTA) as secretary, Sanjay Kumar (NDTF) as joint secretary, and Akansha Khurana (NDTF) as treasurer.

The co-opted members include Aparna Nautiyal, Ram Babu Pachwaria, Sandeep Singh Sokhi and Suman Das (all from NDTF), and Priyam Barooah (AADTA). The opposition panel—comprising DTF, INTEC (I), INTEC, and CTF—secured six votes per post. It fielded Chhotu Ram Meena (INTEC I) for vice president, V S Dixit (DTF) for secretary, Dinesh Kataria (DTF) for joint secretary and Yasha Yadav (DTF) for treasurer.

The co-opted nominees were from DTF and CTF. In a joint statement, DTF and INTEC (I) said that their alliance was meant to register “a statement of resistance against the onslaught of a repressive state machinery and its local agents” following two controversial incidents— the vice-vhancellor’s remark labelling dissenting teachers as “Urban Naxals” and DUTA president V S Negi’s statement equating Ambedkarism with “Manuvaad”.

The statement accused AADTA and SDTF of “betraying teachers’ mandate” by aligning with NDTF despite earlier promises to uphold social justice. The opposition vowed to continue its struggle to defend constitutional values, oppose the non-filling of sanctioned posts, seek regularisation of ad-hoc teachers and resist the NEP-imposed UGCF structure.