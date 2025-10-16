Delhi

AAP welcomes green crackers nod, warns BJP to prevent pollution crisis

Former Environment Minister and senior AAP leader Gopal Rai emphasised the need for strict enforcement of the apex court’s directives to protect Delhiites.
AAP urges BJP to enforce green cracker rules strictly to avoid another pollution spike in Delhi this Diwali.
AAP urges BJP to enforce green cracker rules strictly to avoid another pollution spike in Delhi this Diwali.Photo | PTI
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) welcomed the Supreme Court’s conditional approval for green crackers in Delhi during Diwali but cautioned the BJP government to prevent another pollution crisis.

Senior AAP leader Gopal Rai emphasised the need for strict enforcement of the apex court’s directives to protect Delhiites.

He reminded that a similar ruling in 2018 failed due to lax enforcement, leading to a ban in 2020. Rai urged the BJP government to ensure proper implementation and protect citizens from pollution. “Half of October has passed, yet the BJP government has neither prepared nor announced its Winter Action Plan,” he said.

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Preferred source
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com