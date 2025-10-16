Comfortably chic is the mantra, this Diwali

Diwali, one of India's biggest festivals, has always been an occasion for putting your best fashion foot forward, and more so, if you are in Delhi. For this season, which is mostly defined by well-curated intimate glam parties thrown by friends, sartorial style is all about ease paired with refinement. Ahead of the festival of lights, as you gear up to customise your special look, we bring you the foresight and advice of some of the best designers in town, to make you stand out in the crowd.

JJ Valaya: The festive season, especially around Diwali, has always been a canvas of colour, joy, and storytelling. What I see dominating occasion wear now is a move toward pieces that are rooted in heritage but light in spirit—neo-traditional silhouettes that carry the ease of movement, rich jewel tones balanced with muted serenity, and embellishments that sparkle without overwhelming. Fabrics are becoming softer and more breathable, allowing celebration to feel as effortless as it is elegant. Prints and patterns, too, are being reimagined to tell stories, rather than just decorate garments. For me, this reflects a beautiful evolution: festive wear is no longer only about pure drama, but about versatility, individuality, and the ability to transition from the puja to the soirée with equal grace.