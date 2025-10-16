Comfortably chic is the mantra, this Diwali

Diwali, one of India's biggest festivals, has always been an occasion for putting your best fashion foot forward, and more so, if you are in Delhi. For this season, which is mostly defined by well-curated intimate glam parties thrown by friends, sartorial style is all about ease paired with refinement. Ahead of the festival of lights, as you gear up to customise your special look, we bring you the foresight and advice of some of the best designers in town, to make you stand out in the crowd.
JJ Valaya: The festive season, especially around Diwali, has always been a canvas of colour, joy, and storytelling. What I see dominating occasion wear now is a move toward pieces that are rooted in heritage but light in spirit—neo-traditional silhouettes that carry the ease of movement, rich jewel tones balanced with muted serenity, and embellishments that sparkle without overwhelming. Fabrics are becoming softer and more breathable, allowing celebration to feel as effortless as it is elegant. Prints and patterns, too, are being reimagined to tell stories, rather than just decorate garments. For me, this reflects a beautiful evolution: festive wear is no longer only about pure drama, but about versatility, individuality, and the ability to transition from the puja to the soirée with equal grace.
Bhumika Sharma: It is all about layering and creating drama without compromising comfort. Cape ensembles, long jackets over lehengas or shararas, and structured silhouettes are definitely trending. I also see more playful separates and co-ord sets gaining popularity. Tassels, bow accents, and voluminous flares are also adding a sense of whimsy.
Prerna Rajpal, founder designer, Amaris Fine Jewels: This season is all about statement bijoux that balances individuality with timelessness. We’re seeing a shift towards bold colours—pieces that bring vibrancy to festive and wedding looks—as well as motifs with strong symbolism. Chokers, collar necklaces, and versatile designs that can be styled in multiple ways are especially in demand.
Suneet Varma: For women, a beautifully constructed corset blouse, a sheer dupatta with delicate work, and one standout piece in an unusual pastel tone are must-haves. For men, a well-fitted jacket or bandhgala in an interesting texture or colour, a classic kurta with a twist, and statement footwear that always finishes the look.
Shyamal & Bhumika: For Diwali, the mood is celebratory yet intimate. Sharara sets, kalidaars, and saris in jewel tones paired with oxidised gold and antique embroidery are trending. People are choosing lighter, versatile couture pieces that carry the opulence of heritage but with the ease of movement for long evenings of festivities. Playful layering, statement dupattas, and a return to traditional crafts like zardozi and aari in contemporary palettes are defining festive wear.
Amit Hansraj, INCA: I do feel that people are gravitating towards clothes that feel authentic—pieces that are versatile, comfortable, and timeless. A well-made white shirt, a soft handwoven stole, something indigo, and a jacket that feels lived-in—these work across seasons, occasions, and moods. For men, I’d add a good linen kurta and one classic pair of well-cut trousers.
Kevin Nigli, Co-creative director, Satya Paul: It is all about dresses with a hint of shimmer pieces that feel easy but elevated. Think fluid silhouettes that catch the light without overwhelming it.
Abhinav Mishra: It’s really about finding that sweet spot between celebration and comfort. People want to dress up light and effortless. We'll see a lot of shimmer in terms of metallic tones, mirror work and delicate embroideries but used in a more refined way. Layered silhouettes, soft fabrics, and statement blouses are defining the mood this season.
Abraham & Thakore: This season is about ease paired with refinement. People are drawn to pieces that move seamlessly between moments—clothes that feel festive yet timeless.
Ashna Vaswani: Statement drapes, metallic accents, jewel tones, and playful layering. Mix-and-match separates are huge this season and include blouses doubling up as crop tops, jackets over saris, and embellished trousers paired with draped tunics. Diwali wardrobe must-haves include a draped sari or lehenga, a metallic blouse that can be styled in multiple ways, jewel-tone kaftans for intimate gatherings, and versatile separates like embellished jackets with wide-legged trousers.