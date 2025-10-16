Delhi CM hails SC order allowing green firecrackers, calls it a balance between tradition and environment

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision to allow green firecrackers for Diwali, saying it honours the sentiments of people on Diwali and also reflects a balanced approach towards environment protection. Her remarks came after the top court allowed bursting and sale of fire crackers in Delhi-NCR from October 18 to 21.

The chief minister emphasized that Diwali is not only a celebration of light and lamps but also a festival that symbolises joy, unity and hope in Indian society. Fireworks, she said, have long been an integral part of the Diwali tradition, reflecting the emotions and cultural heritage of the people. “The Supreme Court’s decision strikes a fine balance between maintaining traditions and safeguarding the environment,” she said.

Gupta noted that the Delhi government had specifically requested the Supreme Court to allow the use of green firecrackers in the capital, thus ensuring that the festival could be celebrated in an environmentally responsible manner. The CM also pointed out the improvements in Delhi’s air quality over recent years and assured citizens that air quality monitoring, traffic management, and enforcement systems would remain fully operational during Diwali to ensure a safe and clean environment. Delhi BJP president also welcomed the order, claiming that the previous Kejriwal government deliberately misrepresented data to impose a ban on firecrackers in recent years. “The people of Delhi have now chosen the right government. This is a victory for Sanatanis,” he said.