Delhi-NCR pollution: CPCB directs states to ensure real-time emission monitoring in industries

NEW DELHI: Amid persistent air pollution in Delhi-NCR, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has issued fresh instructions to industries in the region, mandating the installation of real-time emission monitoring systems and surveillance cameras by the end of 2025.

The directive targets major polluting units in Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh, aiming to enhance industrial accountability and curb harmful emissions.

CPCB Member Secretary Bharat Kumar Sharma, in directions issued on October 9, asked state pollution control boards to immediately commence the installation of online continuous emission monitoring systems (OCEMS) and pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) cameras across all red-category units in the food processing, textile, and metal sectors. These measures are designed to enable real-time tracking of stack gases, particulate matter, and industrial operations. Out of 2,361 major industrial units in the NCR, 2,010 have reportedly not connected their OCEMS to the CPCB server, highlighting widespread non-compliance. The new instructions specify that OCEMS must monitor particulate matter (PM) in boilers, furnaces, and thermic fluid heaters.