Delhi's GTB Hospital emergency faces shortage of surgical instruments, delaying surgeries

NEW DELHI: The emergency ward of Delhi government-run Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital is reeling under an acute shortage of essential surgical instruments, forcing doctors to raise alarm over the growing strain on patient care and safety.

The crisis, which has persisted for weeks, has disrupted critical procedures and left medical staff struggling to manage emergencies.

According to hospital sources, several vital tools — including artery forceps, sutures, mosquito forceps, surgical scissors, suture-holding forceps, kidney trays, cut sheets, and dental wires — are either damaged, incomplete, or unavailable. The shortage has become so severe that emergency surgeries are being delayed, leaving critical patients waiting for treatment, the sources added.

In a letter to the hospital administration, doctors from the main emergency ward described the situation as unprecedented. “We are facing a shortage of surgical instruments in the main emergency. Either they are non-functional or in poor condition. Some items are not available at all,” the letter stated.