DMs will designate sale zones for green firecrackers: Delhi Environment Minister

NEW DELHI: Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Wednesday said the Supreme Court’s decision to permit green firecrackers during

Diwali would be implemented with strict monitoring to prevent any violation of its conditions. He announced that district magistrates will soon designate specific areas for the sale of eco-friendly firecrackers and issue temporary licenses to retailers, while ensuring that banned varieties stay out of the market.

Welcoming the court’s order, Sirsa said the move would allow people to celebrate Diwali responsibly without compromising public health. “We will make sure Delhi’s air and people remain healthy while the festival is celebrated with joy. Only NEERI and PESO-approved firecrackers will be allowed in the market,” he told reporters at a press briefing.

The Supreme Court earlier in the day relaxed its ban on firecrackers in Delhi, allowing the sale and use of green variants between October 18 and 21, and their use only between 6 am and 7 am, and from 8 pm to 10 pm on the day before Diwali and Diwali day.

The bench of Chief Justice B. R. Gavai and Justice K. Vinod Chandran said the relaxation aimed to strike “a balanced approach, permitting celebration in moderation while not compromising with the environment.”

Sirsa said no retailer currently holds a license to sell green firecrackers in Delhi and the process to grant them will begin soon. “District magistrates will designate areas for their sale. Online sale of firecrackers will not be allowed under any circumstances,” he said.