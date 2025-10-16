Police question 70 guards, seize CCTV footage in SAU student sexual assault case

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has questioned around 70 security guards in connection with the alleged sexual assault of an 18-year-old student of South Asian University (SAU) by four people, including a guard, on the campus premises, an official said.

CCTV footage from across the campus has been seized for examination, an officer said, adding that multiple teams are working to identify and arrest the accused. The first-year B.Tech student was found injured with her clothes torn on October 13, a day after she was reported missing. An FIR was registered on Tuesday, police said. According to the complaint, the victim alleged that four people, including a security guard, sexually and physically assaulted her, stripped her of her clothes and forced her to consume an abortion pill.

She also alleged receiving sexually explicit and threatening messages from a person identified as Aryan Yash via email and social media in the days leading up to the incident. The messages included morphed obscene images and instructions asking her to meet him at various locations on the campus, the FIR stated.

The police said efforts are underway to trace the IP address linked to the threatening messages and identify the sender.