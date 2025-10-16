Quiet Diwali: A shift from crackle to green

NEW DELHI: This Diwali, Sadar Bazar, once Delhi’s bustling wholesale hub for crackers, is witnessing a quieter season. The narrow lanes of Old Delhi’s famous market, usually alive with the loud bang of firecrackers and the sharp smell of burnt sulphur, now shimmer with tinsel, diyas and paper lanterns. Yet, there’s a noticeable absence of the traditional fireworks that once marked the festive season.

Traders in Sadar Bazar are reporting poor sales as most customers now opt for decorative lights, diyas, and candles, rather than the fireworks that once made the area a hotbed of Diwali festivities.

“Sab green hai ab,” says 48-year-old Rajesh Arora, a local trader, pointing to his shelves stacked with boxes of “green” crackers. But for many, the term ‘green’ is unclear. “Green matlab colour green?” a young boy asks his father, confused by the unfamiliar term.

The government has mandated the sale of only green crackers, which are supposed to emit 30% less particulate matter and noise. However, in the narrow lanes of Sadar, where the cracker trade has flourished for decades, the phrase “green crackers” raises more questions than answers. The only products on sale are Pop-Its—small, colourful balls that make a popping sound when thrown to the ground—and a few “bidi patakhas” or cigarette-like sticks that crackle when flung. Traditional fireworks such as rockets, chakris, and anars are noticeably absent from the shelves.