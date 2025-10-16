Sociology of a Sri Lankan Prime Minister, with a Hindu twist

NEW DELHI: In a moment steeped in nostalgia and pride, Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya will return to her alma mater, Hindu College, on Thursday during her first official visit to India. Amarasuriya, who studied Sociology at the college from 1991 to 1994, will revisit the very spaces that shaped her early academic life. The visit marks a historic first for Hindu College, never before has a serving prime minister returned as an alumna, especially as part of an inaugural diplomatic trip.

Terming it “a moment of immense pride”, Principal Anju Srivastava said: “People from ministerial levels, even foreign dignitaries, have visited our college before but this is the first time someone at a prime ministerial level is returning as an alumna. That too on her first visit to India. It’s a matter of great honour.”

A ‘homecoming ceremony’ has been planned by the college administration to celebrate the occasion. Amarasuriya will tour the campus, including a special stop at the Sociology department, and the hostel she lived in during her undergraduate years.