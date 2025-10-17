A Brush with Art

Art evolved alongside humanity, recording not only what we saw but how we felt. The earliest known artworks were found deep within ancient caves—etched depictions of the lives people lived: hunting, gathering, dancing, celebrating survival. Somewhere along the way that primal connection was lost—burdening each brushstroke with layers of social and psychological meaning.

Art, at its core, is the artist’s world. Few embody this truth more fully than Sri Lankan artist Raja Segar, whose latest exhibition, ‘Rhythmic Sagas’, is currently on display at LTC, Bikaner House.

Organised by IndiGalleria, this much-anticipated exhibition marks Segar’s first solo show in Delhi, on till October 18. Curated by Aakshat Sinha, an engineer-turned-artist, the exhibition has drawn art connoisseurs, diplomats, students, and collectors from across India, earning acclaim for its vibrancy, depth, and the celebration of the human spirit.