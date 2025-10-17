Air India Dreamliner flight from Hong Kong to Delhi develops technical issue; delayed over two hours

NEW DELHI: A technical glitch was detected during checks in an Air India Dreamliner flight from Hong Kong to Delhi on Thursday, forcing a two-hour delay in the flight. The glitch was sorted at the airport and the flight took off later and landed safely in Delhi. This is the second incident involving a Dreamliner aircraft within two weeks.

AI 315, a Boeing 787-8 aircraft VT-ANO, took off from Hong Kong only at 11.03 am (local time), two hours and 13 minutes behind schedule. It reached Terminal three of Indira Gandhi International Airport at 2.22 pm.

An Air India spokesperson confirmed the development. An official statement said, “AI315 operating from Hong Kong to Delhi on 16 October was delayed due to a minor issue necessitating a reset of a component. The aircraft underwent checks, took off after being cleared for operation and landed in Delhi. At Air India, the safety of passengers remain top priority."

A Dreamliner aircraft encountered another technical issue on October 4 when the Ram Air Turbine got auto deployed just 400 feet from the Birmingham airport.