Delhi AIIMS to rope in agency for PR, social media to strengthen communication

NEW DELHI: In a first, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi has decided to engage an external agency to handle its public relations and social media management, officials said. The agency will also support the establishment and maintenance of a “museum of archives” at the institute.

The tender for engaging the agency will be floated on the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal, with onboarding expected to be completed by December 31, according to an official order dated October 14.

The move aims to strengthen institutional communications, enhance public engagement, and ensure effective dissemination of credible information through both traditional and digital platforms. The agency will coordinate with AIIMS’ Media Cell for formulating and executing media relations, press releases, and public information campaigns.

It will manage AIIMS’ presence across major social media platforms, ensuring high-quality, timely content and proactive engagement while monitoring digital sentiment. Major institutional announcements, crisis communication support, and public health advisories will also be coordinated by the agency. Additionally, the agency will assist in collecting and collating data for national and international rankings, including NIRF and QS surveys, ensuring accuracy and adherence to formats, as faculty members are often occupied with routine work.

For the archives museum, the agency will identify, collect, and digitalize historical documents, photographs and award.