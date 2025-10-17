Delhi Fire Services on high alert for Diwali; leaves cancelled, 24 QRVs, 17 fire tenders to be deployed

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) has issued a high alert ahead of Diwali and cancelled leaves of officers and staff for October 19 and 20 in preparation for fire-related emergencies. Officials said that 24 quick response vehicles (QRVs) and 17 fire tenders will be deployed across strategic locations in the capital to ensure swift response.

“Diwali is celebrated on a large scale and festivities begin a day before. In view of this, extra deployment is being made to reduce travel time and respond to emergencies quickly,” said A K Malik, Deputy Chief Fire Officer. The DFS has a fleet of 255 vehicles and around 2,700 personnel. Last year, the department received 318 fire-related calls on Diwali night.

The 24 QRVs—Maruti Suzuki XL6 vehicles equipped with 100-litre water tanks and 25 litres of foam—were introduced in September and are staffed by three personnel in rotating shifts to ensure round-the-clock coverage. These are positioned at fire-prone and congested areas such as Khari Baoli, Paharganj, Lajpat Nagar Central Market, Gandhi Nagar and Hastsal Village.

The order issued by the fire headquarters on Thursday directed all divisional officers and station heads to ensure the readiness of fire appliances and equipment. Inspections will be carried out to ensure operability of breathing apparatus (BA) sets, foam branches, hoses, and rescue tools.