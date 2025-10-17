Delhi Police allow sale and use of firecrackers for just 3 days

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police on Thursday announced that the sale and use of green firecrackers in the capital will be allowed only for three days, from October 18 to 20, in strict compliance with Supreme Court guidelines.

Only National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) and Petroleum and Explosives Safety (PESO) certified green crackers bearing QR codes will be permitted, and can be sold exclusively through licensed vendors at designated locations identified by district administrations and the police. Bursting of green crackers will be allowed only between 6 and 7 am, and 8 and 10 pm on October 18, 19, and 20, Special Commissioner of Police (crime) Devesh Chandra Srivastva said.

The sale, possession, or use of banned firecrackers, including series/larries and those containing barium, is strictly prohibited. Online sales, courier delivery, or transport of firecrackers into Delhi and NCR are also banned. Temporary retail licences for the sale of green firecrackers will be issued by the district DCPs in accordance with the Explosives Act, 1884 and Explosives Rules, 2008. Delhi Police has deployed patrolling and enforcement teams.