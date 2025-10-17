Diwali shopping done right

You don’t need a reason to gift, but this season, let your presents mean more. Go beyond the usual with our handpicked recommendations that promise happy hearts, and moments that last long after the lights fade.

Dress up gorgeous

In case Diwali coincides with a wedding day, go all out with jewellery from Nayi Kahani – The New Chapter, the latest bridal collection by Radhika Jeweltech. Woven in gold, diamonds, and polka, this is a heritage jewellery collection where every piece is unmistakably personal and rare.

Shop: www.radhikajeweltech.com

Price: ₹1,00,000 - ₹50,00,000