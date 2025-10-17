Diwali shopping done right

You don’t need a reason to gift, but this season, let your presents mean more. Go beyond the usual with our handpicked recommendations that promise happy hearts, and moments that last long after the lights fade.
Dress up gorgeous
In case Diwali coincides with a wedding day, go all out with jewellery from Nayi Kahani – The New Chapter, the latest bridal collection by Radhika Jeweltech. Woven in gold, diamonds, and polka, this is a heritage jewellery collection where every piece is unmistakably personal and rare.
Shop: www.radhikajeweltech.com
Price: ₹1,00,000 - ₹50,00,000
Just bag it
Shop designer Puneet Gupta’s shimmer bags with hand-blown glass beads, jewel-like hangings, and ornate craftsmanship that recall the grandeur of Jaipur durbars, all brought into the present with contemporary detailing. These bags with the rare nakashi technique, are consciously made from recycled metal, just what you need to make a point when you go partying this Diwali.
Shop: www.puneetguptainvitations.in
Price: ₹12000- ₹19000
Festive glow
Gift Sharose Premium, a herbal skin tonic to friends and family for that special festive glow. Based on Ayurveda, it is especially revamped with natural extracts of Date, Arishtak, Sandalwood, Aloe vera, Ashwagandha, Cucumber, Vetiver, Alum and Rose water. Suited to all skin types, it is designed to tone and refresh the skin. An ideal gift for this Diwali.
Shop: www.shahnaz.in
Price: ₹288 for 100 gms
Earthen light
What’s Diwali without diyas? This year, brighten your celebrations with House of Ceramics’ festive collection. Choose from glossy ceramic tea light holders, ceramic dip bowls, FairyShroom mushroom-shaped holders, LoveGlow star-shaped tea light holders, and incense holders—all colourful, charming, and affordably priced to add sparkle to your festivities.
Shop: www.houseofceramics.in
Price: ₹385 onwards
Silk splendour
Bring warmth and style to your home with Good Earth’s festive cushions. Crafted by master weavers in Benaras, each silk brocade features intricate embroidery, patchwork, and metallic lace. Inspired by the jewel tones of the River Ganga from dusk to dawn, these vibrant, timeless textiles bring comfort, tradition, and festive charm to your living room.
Shop: www.goodearth.in
Price: ₹6500 onwards
Festive fragrance
This Diwali, give your loved ones something that lingers beyond the festivities—Fonzie Folksy’s new range of fragrances. From the fresh florals of The Gallerie and O’live It to the bold Oud of Evenfall and the chic woody scent of Runway Bows, each scent tells its own story—a lasting way to say, ‘you linger in my heart’.
Shop: www.fonziefolksy.com
Price: ₹4,299 onwards