DU forms inquiry panel to probe alleged assault on professor by ABVP leader in B. R. Ambedkar college

NEW DELHI: The University of Delhi on Friday formed a six-member inquiry committee to probe the alleged assault on a faculty member of B.R. Ambedkar College by Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) Joint Secretary Deepika Jha. The committee, headed by Professor Neeta Sehgal from the Department of Zoology, has been instructed to submit its report within two weeks.

According to a university statement, the committee includes Professor Jyoti Trehan Sharma, Joint Proctor, as the member secretary, along with Professor (Dr.) Rama, Principal of Hansraj College, Professor Swati Diwakar from Environmental Studies, Professor Darvinder Kumar, Principal of PGDAV College, and Awadhesh Kumar, Joint Proctor.

The committee was formed following reports that Deepika Jha, an Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) leader, allegedly slapped Professor Sujit Kumar, the convener of the college’s Disciplinary Committee, inside the Principal’s office on Thursday afternoon.

The incident reportedly occurred when a group of around 50 students, led by DUSU office-bearers, entered the campus and demanded the professor’s resignation.

According to the Delhi Teachers’ Forum (DTF), “The joint secretary slapped Prof. Sujit Kumar, and several teachers were manhandled in B.R. Ambedkar College.”

The incident, said to have been captured on CCTV, has sparked outrage among the teaching community.

In protest, all members of the college’s Disciplinary Committee resigned, citing safety concerns and demanding a university-level probe. The DTF condemned the attack, calling it “a direct assault on the dignity and safety of teachers.” The Forum further stated, “Teachers cannot function if they are not protected. We find it shocking that the police did not intervene effectively.”

The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Yogesh Singh, has instructed the inquiry panel to submit a factual report, ensuring appropriate action is taken against those found guilty.