On visit to her alma mater Hindu College, Lankan PM asks students to learn with empathy

NEW DELHI: Hindu College witnessed an emotional homecoming on Thursday as Dr Harini Amarasuriya, the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka and a distinguished alumna, revisited her alma mater after more than three decades. Principal Anju Srivastava said Dr. Amarasuriya’s visit marked a proud moment for the college community, as she returned to the place where her journey of leadership and learning began.
The PM was welcomed with a Guard of Honour by sixteen NCC cadets, followed by a ceremonial tree plantation on campus to commemorate the occasion. Faculty members, governing body representatives, philanthropists, and students from the Department of Sociology gathered to celebrate her return. Student leaders from the College Parliament also joined the event, which opened with a cultural performance by students.
In her welcome address, Principal Srivastava described the visit as a “moment of pride and inspiration,” adding, “Your homecoming reminds us that the seeds of learning sown within these walls blossom into lives of leadership, vision, and service across nations and generations.”
She highlighted the college’s growth — from 1,500 students when Dr. Amarasuriya enrolled to over 4,500 today — while affirming that the institution’s core ideals of knowledge and service remain unchanged.
Prof. Srivastava lauded the Prime Minister’s rise from Hindu College classrooms to the highest office in her nation, calling it a “testament to the power of education to transcend boundaries and build bridges of understanding across South Asia.”
Dr. Amarasuriya addressed students and faculty in an interactive session, recalling her formative years and how they shaped her perspective on society, leadership, and learning. She shared personal anecdotes and encouraged students to pursue knowledge with empathy and purpose. The visit concluded with a campus tour, where Dr. Amarasuriya revisited her old classroom, Room No. 27, and interacted with current students.