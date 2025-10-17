On visit to her alma mater Hindu College, Lankan PM asks students to learn with empathy

NEW DELHI: Hindu College witnessed an emotional homecoming on Thursday as Dr Harini Amarasuriya, the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka and a distinguished alumna, revisited her alma mater after more than three decades. Principal Anju Srivastava said Dr. Amarasuriya’s visit marked a proud moment for the college community, as she returned to the place where her journey of leadership and learning began.

The PM was welcomed with a Guard of Honour by sixteen NCC cadets, followed by a ceremonial tree plantation on campus to commemorate the occasion. Faculty members, governing body representatives, philanthropists, and students from the Department of Sociology gathered to celebrate her return. Student leaders from the College Parliament also joined the event, which opened with a cultural performance by students.

In her welcome address, Principal Srivastava described the visit as a “moment of pride and inspiration,” adding, “Your homecoming reminds us that the seeds of learning sown within these walls blossom into lives of leadership, vision, and service across nations and generations.”