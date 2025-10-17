Unprecedented crisis: Doctors, nurses in open war over sexual harassment row in AIIMS Delhi

DELHI: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, is witnessing an unprecedented internal crisis with its two most vital cadres--doctors and nurses--locked in a bitter confrontation over the handling of a sexual harassment complaint against a senior cardiac surgeon.
The turmoil began after a female nurse filed a complaint of workplace and sexual harassment against Dr AK Bisoi of the Cardio-Thoracic and Vascular Surgery (CTVS) department. The complaint, which reached the Prime Minister’s Office, led to his abrupt removal as Head of Department on October 10. The move, however, has sharply divided the institute and triggered a rare open conflict between its doctors and nursing staff.
The Faculty Association of AIIMS (FAIMS) has termed the action against the professor “a violation of natural justice” and warned of a strike if the decision is not withdrawn. In a letter addressed to AIIMS Director, FAIMS demanded that the order be revoked and that the professor be reinstated as HOD within 24 hours.
“The grievance was already forwarded to the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC). Dr Bisoi had proceeded on leave with effect from October 11, 2025, and no opportunity was given to him to defend himself preceding his removal. This violates the principle of natural justice,” the letter stated.
The association further urged the administration to allow the ICC to investigate the complaint “strictly on merit, free from external or union influence.” It also recommended disciplinary action against the AIIMS Nurses’ Union, including suspension of its office-bearers and a ban on their participation in future elections.
FAIMS has received support from the Karmachari Union and Officers’ Association of AIIMS. Representatives of these bodies held a joint meeting on Friday evening to decide the next course of action. “We will give one more reminder to revoke the action, and if no response comes, we will go on strike or take mass casual leave,” a faculty member said.
The AIIMS Nurses’ Union, however, has condemned the stance of FAIMS, calling it an attempt to intimidate the complainant and undermine due process. “This is not a matter of Union versus Association, nor nurses versus doctors. It is a matter of justice, gender dignity, and institutional ethics,” the union said in a statement.
“No woman employee should be subjected to humiliation or retaliation for standing up against any form of harassment. The unity of our workforce must be guided by respect and adherence to law, not by intimidation or power play,” the statement added.
The union also reminded the doctors of the support it had extended during the RG Kar Medical College protest earlier this year, when the Faculty Association and Resident Doctors’ Association demanded justice for a female resident doctor. “As a responsible association, we have always acted to uphold dignity, fairness, and justice at the workplace--irrespective of cadre or hierarchy,” the statement said.
In its counter-response, the Nurses’ Union has demanded a review of FAIMS’s registration and recognition, alleging “misconduct and violation of statutory obligations that undermine the institute’s integrity and gender equity values.”
A senior member of the union told TNIE that additional complaints have surfaced after the recent developments. “After the action, around 25 more complaints of harassment by the same professor have been submitted to us, which will be forwarded to the administration,” the member said. The complainant, the union added, has also approached the National Commission for Women seeking intervention.
With both sides hardening their positions, the AIIMS administration is under increasing strain to manage the crisis. Sources said the Health Ministry is expected to step in to prevent further escalation that could affect hospital operations.