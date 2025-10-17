Unprecedented crisis: Doctors, nurses in open war over sexual harassment row in AIIMS Delhi

DELHI: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, is witnessing an unprecedented internal crisis with its two most vital cadres--doctors and nurses--locked in a bitter confrontation over the handling of a sexual harassment complaint against a senior cardiac surgeon.

The turmoil began after a female nurse filed a complaint of workplace and sexual harassment against Dr AK Bisoi of the Cardio-Thoracic and Vascular Surgery (CTVS) department. The complaint, which reached the Prime Minister’s Office, led to his abrupt removal as Head of Department on October 10. The move, however, has sharply divided the institute and triggered a rare open conflict between its doctors and nursing staff.

The Faculty Association of AIIMS (FAIMS) has termed the action against the professor “a violation of natural justice” and warned of a strike if the decision is not withdrawn. In a letter addressed to AIIMS Director, FAIMS demanded that the order be revoked and that the professor be reinstated as HOD within 24 hours.

“The grievance was already forwarded to the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC). Dr Bisoi had proceeded on leave with effect from October 11, 2025, and no opportunity was given to him to defend himself preceding his removal. This violates the principle of natural justice,” the letter stated.