Women can offer arghya in clean Yamuna: Delhi CM

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday said that women in the city will celebrate Chhath this year by offering prayers to the Sun God in a Yamuna free of filth and froth.

The Chief Minister also reviewed the report from the on-site laboratory testing the river’s water and expressed satisfaction over its quality. The laboratory operates under the Treatment Plant and Quality Control Wing of the Delhi Jal Board.Inspecting preparations for the festival at the Kalindi Kunj Ghat riverfront ahead of Chhath from October 25 to 28, Gupta said there was dense froth on the Yamuna under the previous AAP regime and devotees had to stand in polluted waters.

“Now, you can see clean water under the BJP government’s preparations... There is no filth or froth in the water,” the Chief Minister said, adding that her government was alert. “This time, women observing the Chhath fast will offer arghya to the Sun God in clean Yamuna water. They will not face any filth or froth,” she said.

Hundreds of Delhi government employees have been deployed to maintain cleanliness, she added. The Chief Minister was accompanied by Minister of Development and Tourism Kapil Mishra.