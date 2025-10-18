Delhi government orders social audit of schools under Samagra Shiksha scheme

NEW DELHI: The government is set to conduct a social audit of schools under the Samagra Shiksha scheme for the academic year 2025-26. The initiative, with an outlay of Rs 3.73 crore, aims to cover nearly 60% of schools across the city and evaluate performance, infrastructure, and inclusivity through community participation.

According to officials, the audit will focus on parameters such as infrastructure, student safety, especially for girls, enrolment, attendance, retention rates, and the inclusion of children with special needs. Unlike regular inspections, the process will involve parents, teachers, and local communities.

Only institutions with a NAAC accreditation of B+ or above will be eligible to conduct the audit, with the Delhi’s State Administrative University may be given preference for implementation.

Officials said the government hopes to identify areas that need improvement such as gaps in infra, safety, and learning outcomes. A senior education department official said, “This is not just about accountability but about participation. When parents and communities get involved, schools become more responsive and inclusive.”

The social audit is part of the Samagra Shiksha scheme, a centrally sponsored plan aimed to ensure quality education.